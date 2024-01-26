The Dukes of Hazzard Premieres on CBS Television (1979)

CBS, Lou Step Productions, Piggy Productions, Warner Bros. Television

It was on January 26, 1979 that pop culture icon The Dukes of Hazzard first aired on CBS Television. The series would go on to run for seven seasons on network mixing comedy, action and fast cars. The Dukes of Hazzard was created by Gy Waldron, inspired by his own film called Moonrunners, and was conceived through a collaboration with real life former moonshiner Jerry Rushing.

The show starred Tom Wopat as Luke Duke, John Schneider as Bo Duke, Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke, Denver Pyle as Uncle Jesse, Sorrell Booke as Boss Hogg, Waylon Jennings as The Balladeer, Ben Jones as Cooter, James Best as Sheriff Rosco Coltrane, Sonny Shroyer as Enos, and Rick Hurst as Cletus.

The Dukes of Hazzard follows the adventures of the Duke boys, their cousin Daisy, and Uncle Jesse, who all live in Hazzard County, Georgia. Bo and Luke have a tendency to get in trouble through their own antics while racing around in the General Lee, their custom-painted 1969 Dodge Charger. They also try to avoid the corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg and the bumbling, though also corrupt, Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane. Bo and Luke had been arrested prior to the show’s start, and were placed on probation for illegally transporting “moonshine,” a homemade, high-proof type of whiskey. Uncle Jesse made a plea bargain deal on the boys’ behalf, meaning they can’t leave Hazzard County, Georgia without Boss Hogg’s permission.

Relying on rural charm and country antics, The Dukes of Hazzard had a run of 146 episodes, leading to 1980’s pop culture icon status. Their short shorts-clad cousin Daisy also lead to the coining of the term “Daisy Dukes,” representing attractive ladies in usually denim short shorts.