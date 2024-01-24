Every January 28th, National Lego Day celebrates these incredibly ingenious and enriching toys. Lego can be taken apart and put back together as often as you’d like, meaning endless creative play for children and adults.

It all began in 1932 with Ole Kirk Christiansen, a carpenter from Billund, Denmark, who founded the Lego company to manufacture wooden toys. Then in 1949 The Lego Group began manufacturing the now-iconic Lego bricks using an injection mold machine.