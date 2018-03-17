The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)

Hardcover Book SKU: 180317-70973-1

Details

From Blizzard Entertainment (World of Warcraft, Warcraft, Starcraft, Diablo), Overwatch launched in May of 2016. The game Overwatch has taken the world by storm, boasting millions of players and gaining critical acclaim. Now, in this beautiful hardcover, Blizzard reveals the creative process behind one of the most popular FPS games of all time. The The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition showcases more than 360 pages of never-before-seen art, along with commentary provided by the game’s development team. The book is sure to please any Overwatch fan. Overwatch is unique because it mixes the first-person shooter video game genre with a diverse group of family-friendly characters, which has created a broad fan base of all ages, genders and nationalities.

Features

Never-before-seen artwork

Essential companion to the international best-selling game Overwatch

Introduction and commentary provided by the game’s development team

Overwatch is a global phenomenon with 30 million players

Produced in close partnership with Blizzard Entertainment

Behind-the-scenes look at your favorite characters

Overwatch creation revealed

Subject: Overwatch

