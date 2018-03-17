Twitter
The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)

The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)
The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)
$49.99

$37.95


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180317-70973-1
UPC: 9781506703671
ISBN-10: 1506703674
ISBN-13: 978-1506703671
Weight: 6.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: Blizzard Entertainment | Dark Horse
Original U.S. Release: October 24, 2017
Details

From Blizzard Entertainment (World of Warcraft, Warcraft, Starcraft, Diablo), Overwatch launched in May of 2016. The game Overwatch has taken the world by storm, boasting millions of players and gaining critical acclaim. Now, in this beautiful hardcover, Blizzard reveals the creative process behind one of the most popular FPS games of all time. The The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition showcases more than 360 pages of never-before-seen art, along with commentary provided by the game’s development team. The book is sure to please any Overwatch fan. Overwatch is unique because it mixes the first-person shooter video game genre with a diverse group of family-friendly characters, which has created a broad fan base of all ages, genders and nationalities.

Features

  • Never-before-seen artwork
  • Essential companion to the international best-selling game Overwatch
  • Introduction and commentary provided by the game’s development team
  • Overwatch is a global phenomenon with 30 million players
  • Produced in close partnership with Blizzard Entertainment
  • Behind-the-scenes look at your favorite characters
  • Overwatch creation revealed

Specifications

  • Pages: 367
  • Size: 12.25 H x 1.25 D x 9.25 W in
  • Language: English


Subject: Overwatch

