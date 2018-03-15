Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book

Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book
View larger
Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book
Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book

$179.98

$149.95


3 available for pre-order


VinylSKU: 180315-70970-1
UPC: 603497862177
ISBN-10: 6317219818
ISBN-13: 9786317219816
Weight: 4.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD | Digital | DVD | Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Rhino
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2018
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

English rock band Led Zeppelin formed in London in 1968. Original band members of Led Zeppelin include guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist & keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band’s heavy, guitar-driven sound has led to them being cited as one of the originators of the heavy metal sound. Their style drew from a variety of influences, such as the blues, psychedelia and folk music.

Led Zeppelin has issued a new edition of their celebrated live album How The West Was Won, originally released in 2003, featuring newly remastered audio, which was done under the supervision of Jimmy Page.HOW THE WEST WAS WON highlights the best performances from Led Zeppelin’s legendary concerts at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972. Melded together and sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end, it captures the band at the height of its formidable powers. Standouts include a 25-plus minute version of “Dazed And Confused” and a 21-minute medley based around “Whole Lotta Love.” The performances also capture the band introducing songs from its then-unreleased album Houses Of The Holy, which would be released nine months later.

Super Deluxe Boxed Set includes: Remastered audio on three CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs; DVD of album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery; High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit; A book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, plus memorabilia and ephemera; High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which are individually numbered.

Special Features

  • Remastered audio on three CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs
  • DVD of album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery
  • High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit
  • A book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, plus memorabilia and ephemera
  • High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which are individually numbered

Playlists

  • Disc 1 [Remastered Songs]
  • La Drone (Live) 0:13
    Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42
    Heartbreaker (Live) 7:24
    Black Dog (Live) 5:41
    Over the Hills and Far Away (Live) 5:08
    Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 8:02
    Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:37
    Going to California (Live) 5:27
    That's the Way (Live) 5:24
    Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:55
  • Disc 2 [Remastered Songs]
  • Dazed and Confused (Live) 5:24
    What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:4
    Dancing Days (Live) 3:42
    Moby Dick (Live) 9:22
  • Disc 3 [Remastered Songs]
  • Whole Lotta Love (Live) 21:00
    Rock and Roll (Live) 3:56
    The Ocean (Live) 4:21
    Bring It on Home (Live) 9:29
  • Disc 4 [Remastered Songs]
  • La Drone (Live) 0:14
    Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42
    Heartbreaker (Live) 7:25
    Black Dog (Live) 5:41
    Over the Hills and Far Away (Live) 5:08
    Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 8:02
    Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:38
    Going to California (Live) 5:27
    That's the Way (Live) 5:54
    Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:55
    Dazed and Confused (Live) 5:25
    What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:41
    Dancing Days (Live) 3:42
    Moby Dick (Live) 19:20
    Whole Lotta Love (Live) 23:08
    Rock and Roll (Live) 3:56
    The Ocean (Live) 4:21
    Bring It on Home (Live) 9:3
  • Disc 5 - Side One [Remastered Songs]
  • La Drone (Live) 0:13
    Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42
    Heartbreaker (Live) 7:24
    Black Dog (Live) 5:41
  • Disc 5 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]
  • Over the Hills and Far Away 5:12
    What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:33
    Dancing Days (Live) 3:44
  • Disc 6 - Side One [Remastered Songs]
  • Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 7:59
    Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:49
  • Disc 6 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]
  • Going to California (Live) 5:42
    That's the Way (Live) 5:24
    Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:42
  • Disc 7 - Side One [Remastered Songs]
  • Dazed and Confused (Live) 25:33
  • Disc 7 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]
  • Moby Dick (Live) 19:11
  • Disc 8 - Side One [Remastered Songs]
  • Whole Lotta Love (Live) 20.59
  • Disc 8 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]
  • Rock and Roll (Live) 3.55
    The Ocean (Live) 4.26
    Bring It on Home (Live) 9.25

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3-CD, 4-LP


Creators: Led Zeppelin
Contributors: Jimmy Page | John Bonham | John Paul Jones | Robert Plant

Related Items

Ray 2-Disc DVD Edition with Embossed Slipcover
Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
Annunciation – Santana Abraxas Album Cover by Mati Klarwein 36 X 24 inch Music Poster
Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
Bonobo – Migration Album CD
Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
The Clash – London Calling Album 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording Special Bicentennial Edition 3-Disc CD Set

Categories

CD | Cult Flavor | Digital | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Rhino | Softcover Books | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *