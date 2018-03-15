Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book

View larger $179.98 $149.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

English rock band Led Zeppelin formed in London in 1968. Original band members of Led Zeppelin include guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist & keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band’s heavy, guitar-driven sound has led to them being cited as one of the originators of the heavy metal sound. Their style drew from a variety of influences, such as the blues, psychedelia and folk music.

Led Zeppelin has issued a new edition of their celebrated live album How The West Was Won, originally released in 2003, featuring newly remastered audio, which was done under the supervision of Jimmy Page.HOW THE WEST WAS WON highlights the best performances from Led Zeppelin’s legendary concerts at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972. Melded together and sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end, it captures the band at the height of its formidable powers. Standouts include a 25-plus minute version of “Dazed And Confused” and a 21-minute medley based around “Whole Lotta Love.” The performances also capture the band introducing songs from its then-unreleased album Houses Of The Holy, which would be released nine months later.

Super Deluxe Boxed Set includes: Remastered audio on three CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs; DVD of album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery; High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit; A book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, plus memorabilia and ephemera; High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which are individually numbered.

Special Features

Remastered audio on three CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs

DVD of album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery

High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit

A book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, plus memorabilia and ephemera

High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which are individually numbered

Playlists

Disc 1 [Remastered Songs]

La Drone (Live) 0:13

Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42

Heartbreaker (Live) 7:24

Black Dog (Live) 5:41

Over the Hills and Far Away (Live) 5:08

Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 8:02

Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:37

Going to California (Live) 5:27

That's the Way (Live) 5:24

Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:55

Disc 2 [Remastered Songs]

Dazed and Confused (Live) 5:24

What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:4

Dancing Days (Live) 3:42

Moby Dick (Live) 9:22



Disc 3 [Remastered Songs]

Whole Lotta Love (Live) 21:00

Rock and Roll (Live) 3:56

The Ocean (Live) 4:21

Bring It on Home (Live) 9:29

Disc 4 [Remastered Songs]

La Drone (Live) 0:14

Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42

Heartbreaker (Live) 7:25

Black Dog (Live) 5:41

Over the Hills and Far Away (Live) 5:08

Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 8:02

Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:38

Going to California (Live) 5:27

That's the Way (Live) 5:54

Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:55

Dazed and Confused (Live) 5:25

What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:41

Dancing Days (Live) 3:42

Moby Dick (Live) 19:20

Whole Lotta Love (Live) 23:08

Rock and Roll (Live) 3:56

The Ocean (Live) 4:21

Bring It on Home (Live) 9:3

Disc 5 - Side One [Remastered Songs]

La Drone (Live) 0:13

Immigrant Song (Live) 3:42

Heartbreaker (Live) 7:24

Black Dog (Live) 5:41

Disc 5 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]

Over the Hills and Far Away 5:12

What Is and What Should Never Be (Live) 4:33

Dancing Days (Live) 3:44

Disc 6 - Side One [Remastered Songs]

Since I've Been Loving You (Live) 7:59

Stairway to Heaven (Live) 9:49

Disc 6 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]

Going to California (Live) 5:42

That's the Way (Live) 5:24

Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp (Live) 4:42

Disc 7 - Side One [Remastered Songs]

Dazed and Confused (Live) 25:33

Disc 7 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]

Moby Dick (Live) 19:11

Disc 8 - Side One [Remastered Songs]

Whole Lotta Love (Live) 20.59

Disc 8 - Side Two [Remastered Songs]

Rock and Roll (Live) 3.55

The Ocean (Live) 4.26

Bring It on Home (Live) 9.25

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3-CD, 4-LP



Creators: Led Zeppelin

Contributors: Jimmy Page | John Bonham | John Paul Jones | Robert Plant

