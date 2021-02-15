Share Page Support Us
Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964) [C43]

View larger
$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210215-85165-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Audrey Hepburn | Frank Sinatra | Tony Curtis | William Holden  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Romance
Studio: Reprise Records
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1964
Rating: PG
Details

Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Audrey Hepburn | Frank Sinatra | Grégoire Aslan | Marlene Dietrich | Mel Ferrer | Richard Quine | Tony Curtis | William Holden
Directors: Richard Quine
Project Name: Paris When It Sizzles
Composers: Nelson Riddle

Categories

Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Reprise Records | Romance | Vinyl