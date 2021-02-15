Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964) [C43]

View larger $13.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 210215-85165-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Audrey Hepburn | Frank Sinatra | Tony Curtis | William Holden items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Romance

Studio: Reprise Records

Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1964

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Audrey Hepburn | Frank Sinatra | Grégoire Aslan | Marlene Dietrich | Mel Ferrer | Richard Quine | Tony Curtis | William Holden

Directors: Richard Quine

Project Name: Paris When It Sizzles

Composers: Nelson Riddle

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Reprise Records | Romance | Vinyl