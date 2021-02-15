Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964) [C43]

$13.99
$9.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Romance
Studio: Reprise Records
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1964
Rating: PG
Details
Paris When It Sizzles Original Soundtrack Music Score by Nelson Riddle Vinyl Edition (1964).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Audrey Hepburn | Frank Sinatra | Grégoire Aslan | Marlene Dietrich | Mel Ferrer | Richard Quine | Tony Curtis | William Holden
Directors: Richard Quine
Project Name: Paris When It Sizzles
Composers: Nelson Riddle
