The Kettles in the Ozarks Set of 3 Original 8×10 Press Photo Lobby Cards [G22]

- Cast: Arthur Hunnicutt | Cheryl Callaway | Dave O'Brien | Joe Sawyer | Marjorie Main | Olive Sturgess | Richard Eyer | Sid Tomack | Ted de Corsia | Una Merkel
- Directors: Charles Lamont
- Project Name The Kettles in the Ozarks
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Comedy
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: April 1, 1956
- Rating: G
The Kettles in the Ozarks Set of 3 Original 8×10 Press Photo Lobby Cards.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 3
- Size: 8x10 in
