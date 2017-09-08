Twitter
The Greasy Strangler

The Greasy Strangler
Details

Ronnie runs a disco walking tour with his son, Brayden. When a sexy woman takes the tour, it begins a competition between father and son for her love. It also signals the arrival of an oily strangler who stalks the streets at night.

Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 93

Cast: Abdoulaye NGom | Elizabeth De Razzo | Gil Gex | Holland MacFallister | Joe David Walters | John Yuan | Matt Yuan | Michael St. Michaels | Sam Dissanayake | Sky Elobar
Directors: Jim Hosking

