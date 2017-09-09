Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$10.98
$7.79
UPC: 614223200125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Musical | Mystery
Studio: Volcano Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 23, 1983
Item Release Date: January 1, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This 1983 drama’s rediscovered soundtrack began climbing the charts, prompting the studio to re-release the record. Includes the #1 hit On the Dark Side; Runaround Sue; Down on My Knees; Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band; Runaway – Del Shannon; Boardwalk Angel Ben E. King; Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me of You) , and more.
Playlists
- On The Dark Side by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
2:41
- Tender Years by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
4:42
- Runaround Sue by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
2:16
- Down On My Knees/Hang Up My Rock & Roll Shoes by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
5:01
- Wild Summer Nights by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
3:40
- Boardwalk Angel by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
4:30
- Betty Lou's Got A New Pair Of Shoes by: Kenny Vance
1:39
- Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You) by: Kenny Vance
1:47
- Season In Hell (Fire Suite) by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
3:21
- Season In Hell (Reprise) by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
2:52
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: David Wilson | Ellen Barkin | Helen Schneider | Joe Pantoliano | John Stockwell | Kenny Vance | Matthew Laurance | Michael 'Tunes' Antunes | Michael Paré | Tom Berenger
Directors: Martin Davidson
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Drama | Featured | Music | Musical | Mystery | Throwback Space | Volcano Entertainment