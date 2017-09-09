Twitter
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$10.98

$7.79


5 in stock


CDSKU: 170814-67082-1
UPC: 614223200125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Musical | Mystery
Studio: Volcano Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 23, 1983
Item Release Date: January 1, 1999
Rating: PG
Details

This 1983 drama’s rediscovered soundtrack began climbing the charts, prompting the studio to re-release the record. Includes the #1 hit On the Dark Side; Runaround Sue; Down on My Knees; Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band; Runaway – Del Shannon; Boardwalk Angel Ben E. King; Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me of You) , and more.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Wilson | Ellen Barkin | Helen Schneider | Joe Pantoliano | John Stockwell | Kenny Vance | Matthew Laurance | Michael 'Tunes' Antunes | Michael Paré | Tom Berenger
Directors: Martin Davidson

