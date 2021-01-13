Life Magazine (November 10, 1972) Navy Lt. Ronald Dodge, POW, Questions For Peace, Vietnam [B04]

View larger $9.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 210113-84235-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Life Magazine (November 10, 1972) Navy Lt. Ronald Dodge, POW, Questions For Peace, Vietnam.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: Life Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Art and Culture | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers