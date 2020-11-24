Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch

Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
View larger
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch

$2,300.00

$1,880.00


1 in stock


artSKU: 201124-83313-1
Weight: 16 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints
Genres: Art and Culture | History
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The only provenance I have on this item is, I purchased it, along with one other lithograph, at an auction in New Jersey in 2019, along with many other items, non-art related. I don’t usually deal in high end art, but knew I had something when I saw the signature of Lautrec. My research provided the information below.

Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret.

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Paris, French, 1864-1901).

Aristide Bruant was a French cabaret singer, comedian, and nightclub owner. He is best known as the man in the red scarf and black cape featured on certain famous posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. He has also been credited as the creator of the chanson réaliste musical genre.

PLEASE NOTE: Signature will be required for delivery of this item.

Specifications

  • Size: 18 x 26.5 inches + 1 inch border mount
  • Material: Paper


Artists: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Related Items

Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam Theater Souvenir Program Guide
Frank Miller’s 300 Hardcover Edition [189113]
Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]
American Flag House and Betsy Ross Memorial Association Membership Certificate No. 36626 (1919)
Companion to Vergil by Joseph Pearl (1960) [1117]
Waking Sleeping Beauty Collectible DVD Edition with Lithograph
The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998)
New York World’s Fair 1964 – 1965 Gold-Colored Souvenir Plate
Cleopatra Original Soundtrack Album Composed and Conducted by Alex North
Richfield Oil Corporation-branded Map of New York State and Northeast

Categories

Art & Creativity | Art and Culture | Art Prints | History