Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch

art SKU: 201124-83313-1

Weight: 16 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The only provenance I have on this item is, I purchased it, along with one other lithograph, at an auction in New Jersey in 2019, along with many other items, non-art related. I don’t usually deal in high end art, but knew I had something when I saw the signature of Lautrec. My research provided the information below.

Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret.

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Paris, French, 1864-1901).

Aristide Bruant was a French cabaret singer, comedian, and nightclub owner. He is best known as the man in the red scarf and black cape featured on certain famous posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. He has also been credited as the creator of the chanson réaliste musical genre.

Size: 18 x 26.5 inches + 1 inch border mount

Material: Paper



Artists: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

