Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sinclair Aircraft 12 inch Round Sign

Sinclair Aircraft 12 inch Round Sign
View larger

$69.99

$49.97


1 in stock


signSKU: 200107-79993-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Car Films | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sinclair Aircraft 12 inch Round Sign. The item is either metal or porcelain.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and scratches. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12 in

Related Items

Science and Invention Magazine (Volume 13, Number 3, July 1925) The Isolator [84049]
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD
Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition
The Golden Age of Television Hardcover Edition (1988) [193166]
The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]
Sawyer’s View-Master Viewer + 6 Reels + 3 Reel Sleeves
The Complete Films of William S. Hart: A Pictorial Record

Categories

Car Films | History | Memorabilia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *