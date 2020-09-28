Greasepaint and Gore: The Hammer Monsters of Roy Ashton (1999) Introduction by Peter Cushing

$22.99
UPC: 9780953192601
ISBN-10: 0953192601
ISBN-13: 978-0953192601
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Hammer Films | Tomahawk Press
Item Release Date: September 1, 1999
Details
When you hear the words Hammer Films, you instantly conjure up mental images of monsters and vampires. Behind the scenes was one man working flat out to produce those wonderful creatures. That man was Roy Ashton, and it was he who created all of the make-up effects for mummies, werewolves and Gothic horrors. Greasepaint and Gore takes a look into the props wardrobe and make up unit where Ashton, long before computer technology existed, created his own high standards of magical illusions. With an introduction from the late Peter Cushing OBE, who had the opportunity to watch Roy Ashton at work countless times (after all make-up can also make you look glamorous as well as horrific), this is a demonstration of a true professional at work. Greasepaint and Gore catalogues the largest single collection of Hammer production artefacts in existence, and is a must have for any horror. or indeed any film fan!
Specifications
- Pages: 167
- Size: 8.26 x 0.4 x 11.69 in
Authors: Bruce Sachs | Peter Cushing | Russell Wall
Subject: Hammer Films
