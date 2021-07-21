Share Page Support Us
Hal Holbrook Mark Twain Tonight + More of… Volume II Set of Both Vinyl Editions [U26]

Hal Holbrook Mark Twain Tonight + More of… Volume II Set of Both Vinyl Editions [U26]
$18.99
$13.97
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210721-88113-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight / More of Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight Set of Both Vinyl Editions. Recorded in Actual Performance of the Hilarious Stage Show.

Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
