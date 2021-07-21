Hal Holbrook Mark Twain Tonight + More of… Volume II Set of Both Vinyl Editions [U26]

- Artists Hal Holbrook
- Subject Mark Twain
- Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama | History
- Studios: Columbia Records
- More: Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight / More of Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight Set of Both Vinyl Editions. Recorded in Actual Performance of the Hilarious Stage Show.
Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Music Genres: Spoken Word