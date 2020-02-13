New York Rangers 1995 – 96 Official Media Guide 70th Anniversary Season [1114]

View larger $15.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 200213-80433-1

UPC: 9781572430983

ISBN-10: 1572430982

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Rangers 1995 – 96 Official Media Guide 70th Anniversary Season.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



Subject: New York Rangers

Related Items

Categories

Softcover Books | Sport