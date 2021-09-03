Share Page Support Us
Set of 3 Issues of Men's Health Magazine (April, May, June 2000) [L59]

$18.99
$14.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 210903-88528-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Issues of Men’s Health Magazine (April 2000, May 2000, June 2000).

  1. Men’s Health Magazine April 2000
  2. Men’s Health Magazine May 2000
  3. Men’s Health Magazine June Summer 2000

Articles include: Get Hard: The Whole Body Plan; Lose Your Gut As You Sleep; The Perfect Workout.

Item has bends and wear on cover. Please review listing images for condition details.

  • Pages: 3
