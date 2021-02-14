Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Manning, Brady Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J49]

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Manning, Brady Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J49]
View larger
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Manning, Brady Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J49]
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Manning, Brady Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J49]

$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85095-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Eli Manning, Tom Brady and Osi Umenyiora Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012). The Super Bowl 46 football game between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion New York Giants and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots was played on February 5, 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Giants defeated the Patriots by the score of 21–17.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

Related Items

New York Yankees World Series Champions October 29, 1999 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [234]
Muhammad Ali – Direct From Ringside 24 x 36 Inch Boxing Sports Poster
The Bergen Record Newspaper Photo Insert New York Yankees 1996 World Champions Major League Baseball [J53]
Set of 450 US Postage Stamp First Day Cancelled Cover Envelopes – Various Subjects Including Babe Ruth [C40]
Super Bowl XXIX Game Program Hardcover RARE (January 29, 1995)
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
GameDay Magazine New York Jets Vs. San Diego Chargers Edition (December 18, 1994) [1931122]
Cal Ripken Jr. The Art of Sport Porcelain Hand-painted 8 inch Figure (1996)
National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover [1112]
Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Sport