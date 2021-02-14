Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Cruz, Pierre-Paul Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J48]

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Cruz, Pierre-Paul Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J48]

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Cruz, Pierre-Paul Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J48]
New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Cruz, Pierre-Paul Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J48]







Details

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul, Wes Welker Caricatures Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012). The Super Bowl 46 football game between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion New York Giants and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots was played on February 5, 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Giants defeated the Patriots by the score of 21–17.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

