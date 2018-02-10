Topps Bunt 17 App Collectible Pin NYCC 2017

View larger $12.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Pin SKU: 180210-70527-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Jewelry | Memorabilia

Genres: Sport

Studio: Topps Trading Cards

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a Topps Bunt 17 App Collectible Pin that was distributed during New York Comic-Con 2017. The pin is extremely rare and was used to promote Topps Bunt 17 App, the real-time Major League Baseball digital trading card game where the cards you own and collect earn points based on how your players perform on the field during each game.

The pin is approximately 3/4 of an inch square and still sealed in the original bag.

Specifications

Size: 0.75 in

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Jewelry | Memorabilia | Sport | Topps Trading Cards