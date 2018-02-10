Topps Bunt 17 App Collectible Pin NYCC 2017

$12.99
$6.99
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Jewelry | Memorabilia
Genres: Sport
Studio: Topps Trading Cards
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is a Topps Bunt 17 App Collectible Pin that was distributed during New York Comic-Con 2017. The pin is extremely rare and was used to promote Topps Bunt 17 App, the real-time Major League Baseball digital trading card game where the cards you own and collect earn points based on how your players perform on the field during each game.
The pin is approximately 3/4 of an inch square and still sealed in the original bag.
Specifications
- Size: 0.75 in
Related Items
Categories
Featured | Jewelry | Memorabilia | Sport | Topps Trading Cards