Solaris Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Cliff Martinez

View larger $18.89 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 180321-71097-1

UPC: 826924116128

Part No: LLLCD1161

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: George Clooney items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Drama | Mystery | Romance | Science Fiction

Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2002

Item Release Date: January 18, 2011

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the original motion picture score to the acclaimed 20th Century Fox motion picture Solaris, released in 2002, starring George Clooney and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Previously out-of-print, composer Cliff Martinez’s (Traffic, Narc, The Limey) strikingly atmospheric score returns completely remastered and sounding better than ever. Praised as a ‘dream-like wash of sound’ by BBC Music and a musical journey that ‘leaves the listener floating free’ by Soundtrack. net, Solaris is a thoughtful, meaningful score that resonates emotionally with the listener.

Item is unused and still wrapped in original packaging. There is a hole in the outside label. Otherwise, item is like new.

Special Features

CD booklet featuring exclusive in-depth liner notes by Julie Kirgo.

Playlists

Is That What Everybody Wants

First Sleep

Can I Sit Next To You

Will She Come Back

Death Shall Have No Dominion

Maybe You're My Puppet

Don't Blow It

Hi Energy Proton Accelerator

Wear Your Seat Belt

Wormhole

We Don't Have To Think Like That Anymore

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Donna Kimball | George Clooney | Jeremy Davies | John Cho | Michael Ensign | Morgan Rusler | Natascha McElhone | Shane Skelton | Ulrich Tukur | Viola Davis

Directors: Steven Soderbergh

Project Name: Solaris

Composers: Cliff Martinez

Related Items

Categories

CD | Drama | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Romance | Science Fiction | Twentieth Century Fox