Solaris Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Cliff Martinez
Solaris Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Cliff Martinez
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Presenting the original motion picture score to the acclaimed 20th Century Fox motion picture Solaris, released in 2002, starring George Clooney and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Previously out-of-print, composer Cliff Martinez’s (Traffic, Narc, The Limey) strikingly atmospheric score returns completely remastered and sounding better than ever. Praised as a ‘dream-like wash of sound’ by BBC Music and a musical journey that ‘leaves the listener floating free’ by Soundtrack. net, Solaris is a thoughtful, meaningful score that resonates emotionally with the listener.

Item is unused and still wrapped in original packaging. There is a hole in the outside label. Otherwise, item is like new.

Special Features

  • CD booklet featuring exclusive in-depth liner notes by Julie Kirgo.

Playlists

  • Is That What Everybody Wants
    First Sleep
    Can I Sit Next To You
    Will She Come Back
    Death Shall Have No Dominion
    Maybe You're My Puppet
    Don't Blow It
    Hi Energy Proton Accelerator
    Wear Your Seat Belt
    Wormhole
    We Don't Have To Think Like That Anymore

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Donna Kimball | George Clooney | Jeremy Davies | John Cho | Michael Ensign | Morgan Rusler | Natascha McElhone | Shane Skelton | Ulrich Tukur | Viola Davis
Directors: Steven Soderbergh
Project Name: Solaris
Composers: Cliff Martinez

