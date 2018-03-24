Trick ‘r Treat Original Motion Picture Score – Music Composed by Douglas Pipes

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 180321-71098-1

UPC: 826924110324

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: La-La Land Records

Original U.S. Release: December 9, 2007

Item Release Date: September 29, 2009

Rating: R

Details

Presenting the original music score soundtrack to the Warner Bros. feature-length horror/thriller anthology film Trick ‘R Treat, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood) and written & directed by Michael Dougherty and produced by Bryan Singer (X2, Superman Returns, The Usual Suspects). Composer Douglas Pipes (Monster House) fashions a rich, classic horror/gothic orchestral score to compliment this acclaimed new frightfest, which chronicles several ghoulish tales as they unfold against the chilling backdrop of Halloween night.

Item is unused and still wrapped in original packaging. There is a hole in the outside label. Otherwise, item is like new.

Playlists

Main Titles (2:21)

Meet Charlie (:46)

It's Halloween, Not Hanukkah (3:13)

Charlie Bites It (1:42)

Father and Son (6:18)

Meet Rhonda (1:34)

To The Quarry (1:42)

The Halloween Schoolbus Massacre (4:56)

The Elevator/Laurie On the Prowl (2:03)

Halloween Prank (4:25)

Not a Trick/Red and Black (3:52)

Laurie's First Time (2:49)

Old Mr. Kreeg (1:53)

Pumpkin Shooter/Meet Sam (12:04)

The Bus Driver (:40)

The Neighborhood (1:51)

Trick 'r Treat (:31)

End Credits (6:41)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brett Kelly | Britt McKillip | Dylan Baker | Isabelle Deluce | Lauren Lee Smith | Moneca Delain | Quinn Lord | Rochelle Aytes | Tahmoh Penikett

Directors: Michael Dougherty

Project Name: Trick 'r Treat

Composers: Douglas Pipes

