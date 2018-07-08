Hong Kong Babylon: An Insider’s Guide to the Hollywood of the East Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180708-74033-1

UPC: 9780786862672

ISBN-10: 078686267x

ISBN-13: 978-0786862672

Weight: 2.09 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Chan | Michelle Yeoh items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Studio: Miramax

Item Release Date: November 28, 1997

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An exploration of the Hong Kong film market chronicles its history and worldwide influence, profiling its most important films and figures while providing photographs, filmographies, and a video guide.

The item is in great condition, with slight signs of wear on the cover and paper spine.

Specifications

Pages: 400

Size: 6.3 x 1.3 x 9.1 in

Language: English



Authors: Barry Long | Fredric Dannen

Subject: Jackie Chan | Michelle Yeoh

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Foreign Films | Hardcover Books | Martial Arts | Miramax