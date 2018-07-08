Share Page Support Us
Hong Kong Babylon: An Insider’s Guide to the Hollywood of the East Hardcover Edition

$18.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180708-74033-1
UPC: 9780786862672
ISBN-10: 078686267x
ISBN-13: 978-0786862672
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Chan | Michelle Yeoh  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Miramax
Item Release Date: November 28, 1997
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An exploration of the Hong Kong film market chronicles its history and worldwide influence, profiling its most important films and figures while providing photographs, filmographies, and a video guide.

The item is in great condition, with slight signs of wear on the cover and paper spine.

Specifications

  • Pages: 400
  • Size: 6.3 x 1.3 x 9.1 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Barry Long | Fredric Dannen
Subject: Jackie Chan | Michelle Yeoh

