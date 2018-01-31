Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks 36 x 24 inch Art Poster

$11.99
$7.99
Part No: P4389
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Spy Films | Suspense
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This beautiful reproduction of Edward Hopper’s painting Nighthawks is the perfect decor for anyone’s wall. The 1942 oil on canvas portrays people in a downtown diner late at night. According to online sources, Nighthawks has been described as Edward Hopper’s best known work and one of the most recognizable paintings in American fine art.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
Artists: Edward Hopper
Related Items
Categories
Art & Creativity | Drama | Featured | Mystery | Posters - Reprints | Spy Films | Suspense