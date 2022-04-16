The Hollywood Reporter (Novermber 25, 2011) Martin Scorsese [U01]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (November 25, 2011) Martin Scorsese With Hugo as his homage to movie history, the director reveals how his 12-year-old daughter led to his first family film and opens up about his legacy: ‘The reality is, for people who create anything…you always want to be remembered” Berg VS Silbermann The truth about ICM, Grazer’s Oscar Conflict.
