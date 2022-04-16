The Hollywood Reporter (April 24, 2015) Louis C.K. James Dolan [T99]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (April 24, 2015) NEW YORK ISSUE, Louis C.K. in his own words on why he loves the City (just dont say hi to him on the subway) James Dolan Says What! A rare Q&A with the NY mogul on the KNicks and his next moves, The world’s oldest living gossip tells all, at 92 Liz Smith finally names names, 35 most powerful people in Media, where clout works, The offices of Robert De Niro, Dean Baquet, Diane Sawyer Michael Bloomberg, Sonny Mehta, Savannah Guthrie. David Carr was my best Friend, by Tom Arnold.
