Gotham City Serials: The Complete 1940s Movie Serials Collection – Batman (1943-15 Chapters) Batman & Robin (1949-15 Chapters)
$9.98

$8.98


1 in stock


Condition: New

Item Release Date: February 4, 2014
Rating: NR
Details

From The Gotham City Vault!

The Complete 1943 and 1949 Serial Collection

This set includes the Complete 1943 and 1949 Serial Collection. On BATMAN: THE 1943 SERIAL COLLECTION, see how Batman really began! Watch as mild-mannered Bruce Wayne (Lewis Wilson) becomes Batman, the classic superhero who, with Robin (Douglas Croft), protects Gotham City from the evil schemes of Dr. Tito Daka (J. Carrol Naish). Packed with adventures involving a radium-powered death ray, a deadly alligator pit, electronic zombies, and even the original Bat Cave, this Batman 2-disc set is a must-own DVD for any fan of the Caped Crusader! On BATMAN AND ROBIN: THE COMPLETE 1949 MOVIE SERIAL COLLECTION, Join superheroes Batman (Robert Lowery) and Robin (John Duncan) as they help Commissioner Gordon (Lyle Talbot) battle the Wizard, a villainous madman who steals a top-secret remote device allowing him to control all the moving vehicles in Gotham. Between the Wizard trying to destroy them and Bruce Wayne’s love interest Vicky Vale (Jane Adams) working to uncover their identities, the Dynamic Duo careen from one nail-biting cliffhanger to the next as they set out to save Gotham and foil the Wizard’s plan for world domination.

Batman: The 1943 Serial Collection

See how BATMAN really began!

Watch as mild-mannered Bruce Wayne (Lewis Wilson) becomes Batman, the classic superhero who, with Robin (Douglas Croft), protects Gotham City from the evil schemes of Dr. Tito Daka (J. Carrol Naish). Packed with adventures involving a radium-powered death ray, a deadly alligator pit, electronic zombies, and even the original Bat Cave, this Batman 2-disc set is a must-own DVD for any fan of the Caped Crusader!

Chapters:

  1. The Electrical Brain
  2. The Bat s Cave
  3. The Mark of the Zombies
  4. Slaves of the Rising Sun
  5. The Living Corpse
  6. Poison Peril
  7. The Phoney Doctor
  8. Lured By Radium
  9. The Sign of the Sphinx
  10. Flying Spies
  11. A Nipponese Trap
  12. Embers Of Evil
  13. Eight Steps Down
  14. The Executioner Strikes
  15. The Doom of the Rising Sun

Batman and Robin: The Complete 1949 Movie Serial Collection

Join superheroes Batman (Robert Lowery) and Robin (John Duncan) as they help Commissioner Gordon (Lyle Talbot, Glen or Glenda, Plan 9 From Outer Space) battle the Wizard, a villainous madman who steals a top-secret remote device allowing him to control all the moving vehicles in Gotham. Between The Wizard trying to destroy them and Bruce Wayne’s love interest Vicky Vale (Jane Adams) working to uncover their identities, The Dynamic Duo careen from one nail-biting cliffhanger to the next as they set out to save Gotham and foil The Wizard’s plan for world domination.

Chapters:

  1. Batman Takes Over
  2. Tunnel Of Terror
  3. Robin s Wild Ride
  4. Batman Trapped!
  5. Robin Rescues Batman!
  6. Target Robin!
  7. The Fatal Blast
  8. Robin Meets The Wizard!
  9. The Wizard Strikes Back!
  10. Batman s Last Chance!
  11. Robin s Ruse
  12. Robin Rides The Wind
  13. The Wizard s Challenge
  14. Batman vs. Wizard
  15. Batman Victorious

Special Features

  • The 1943 Serial is the first live action appearance for Batman and introduced The Bat Cave and its secret entrance.
  • The 1943 Serial influenced the future direction of the actual comic books
  • The serials inspired the 1966 Batman TV Series starring Adam West and Burt Ward

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Runtime: 524

Cast: Don C. Harvey | Douglas Croft | J. Carrol Naish | Jane Adams | Johnny Duncan | Leonard Penn | Lewis Wilson | Lyle Talbot | Michael Whalen | Ralph Graves | Rick Vallin | Robert Lowery | Shirley Patterson | William Fawcett
Directors: Lambert Hillyer | Spencer Gordon Bennet

