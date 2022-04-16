The Hollywood Reporter (November 18, 2011) Carey Mulligan Viola Davis Glenn Close Charlize Theron [U02]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (November 18, 2011) The ACTRESS Roundtable, six Leading Contenders Spill All, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams, Glenn Close. Oscar show nightmare, Brett Ratner out, what happens now, Tower Heist fallout, Why Hollywood should buy Dodgers
