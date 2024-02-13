The First Episode of Sliders Airs on FOX (1995)

St. Clare Entertainment, Studios USA Television, SyFy Network, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Universal Television

Created by Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss, the sci-fi television series Sliders centers on a boy genius and his comrades as they travel to different parallel universes, trying to find their way back home. The series ran for five seasons, from 1995 through 2000, with the first two seasons airing on FOX and the final three seasons running on The Sci-Fi Channel.

Sliders stars Cleavant Derricks as Rembrandt ‘Crying Man’ Brown, Jerry O’Connell as Quinn Mallory, Kari Wuhrer as Maggie Beckett, Sabrina Lloyd as Wade Welles, John Rhys-Davies as Professor Maximilian Arturo, Charlie O’Connell as Colin Mallory, Robert Floyd as Quinn Mallory, Tembi Locke as Dr. Diana Davis, Lester Barrie as Elston Diggs, and Linda Henning as Quinn’s mom Mrs. Mallory.