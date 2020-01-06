Finck’s Detroit Special Overalls “Wear Like A Pig’s Nose” 9 x 12 inch Original Vintage Porcelain Metal Sign

$31.99
$21.97
signSKU: 200106-79982-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Finck’s Detroit Special Overalls “Wear Like A Pig’s Nose” 9 x 12 inch Sign. The sign is either metal or porcelain.
Specifications
- Size: 9x12 in
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | History | Memorabilia