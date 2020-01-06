Finck’s Detroit Special Overalls “Wear Like A Pig’s Nose” 9 x 12 inch Original Vintage Porcelain Metal Sign

View larger $31.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





sign SKU: 200106-79982-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Comedy | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Finck’s Detroit Special Overalls “Wear Like A Pig’s Nose” 9 x 12 inch Sign. The sign is either metal or porcelain.

Specifications

Size: 9x12 in

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | History | Memorabilia