My Bloody Valentine (1981) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-LP Blood Red & Pink Smoke Colored Vinyl Edition

Announcing the new double LP soundtrack release of MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981). Praised by director Quentin Tarantino as his favorite slasher movie of all time, MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981) tells the story of a small mining town and its residents that fall victim to a vengeful, homicidal maniac on Valentine’s Day. The film has garnered a cult following and has also sparked a major-studio remake in 2009.

By working directly with composer Paul Zaza (Prom Night, Curtains, Porky’s), Waxwork was allowed to work directly from the original master tapes to source the complete, haunting score. This release marks the very first time the score to the 1981 slasher-horror classic has been released in any format.

The foreboding score by Paul Zaza is a mix of both minimal synth and orchestral compositions intertwined with bluegrass and country soundtrack cues. Expertly mastered by Thomas DiMuzio at Gench Mastering, the complete score clocks in at over one hour and spans two 180 Gram Blood Red and Pink Smoke colored records.

Special Features

The Complete MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981) Film Score Debut

Double LP Featuring Over One Hour Of Music

Pressed to 180 Gram Blood Red & Pink Smoke Colored Vinyl

Liner Notes By Composer Paul Zaza

Liner Notes By Director George Mihalka

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jacket With Soft Touch Coating

Printed Inner Sleeves

Playlists

The Horror Of Valentine Bluff Suite

The Last Valentine

Pickaxe Impalement Suite

Bleeding Hearts Still Beating Suite

I'm A Guitar Man

Bluegrass Special

Trapped In The Mines Suite

The Ballad Of Harry Warden

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180 Gram Blood Red and Pink Smoke Vinyl

