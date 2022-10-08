G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 21 3rd Printing 1984 Marvel 12437

G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 21 3rd Printing 1984 Marvel. Story and Breadowns by Larry Hama, Finishes Steve Leialoha, Colorist George Roussos, Editor Denny O’Neil. Snake-Eyes storms a Cobra compound to save an abducted Scarlett from Storm Shadow but she has already broken free and helps her comrade during her escape.

