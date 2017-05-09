Virus Blu-ray

View larger $29.99 $22.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Jamie Lee Curtis plays the navigator of a tugboat crew which loses its cargo during a hurricane. In the calm eye of the storm, they come across a Russian research ship floating dead on the water. Boarding the vessel, they initially believe it to be deserted -but they soon realize they’re not alone. First, they discover a terrified survivor (Joanna Pacula), and then they find that the ship has been taken over by a ruthless alien intelligence. Now, the small band must fight for their lives against what has come to claim Earth for its own, and creates bio-mechanical monstrosities with one goal: eliminating the virus called humans.

Virus also stars William Baldwin, Donald Sutherland and Marshall Bell.

Special Features

NEW Eye of the Storm - an interview with director John Bruno (19 minutes)

NEW Science & Fiction – an interview with writer Dennis Feldman (15 minutes)

NEW Into the Woods - an interview withactor Marshall Bell (14 minutes)

NEW Men, Monsters and Machines: The Special Effects of VIRUS featuring interviews with Robotics Effects Designer Steve Johnson and Eric Allard, Special Makeup Effects artist Joel Harlow and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor: Second Unit Vincent J. Guastini (29 minutes)

NEW Audio Commentary with director John Bruno and writer Dennis Feldman

Audio Commentary with director John Bruno and actor Marshall Bell

Vintage featurette - Virus: Ghost in the Machine (17 minutes)

Vintage featurette – interviews with cast and crew (6 minutes)

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Specifications

Runtime: 100

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1080p High Definition - 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Cast: Cliff Curtis | David Eggby | Donald Sutherland | Jamie Lee Curtis | Joanna Pacula | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Marshall Bell | Sherman Augustus | William Baldwin

Directors: John Bruno

