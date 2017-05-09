Virus Blu-ray

$29.99
$22.90
UPC: 826663175370
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1999
Item Release Date: May 2, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Jamie Lee Curtis plays the navigator of a tugboat crew which loses its cargo during a hurricane. In the calm eye of the storm, they come across a Russian research ship floating dead on the water. Boarding the vessel, they initially believe it to be deserted -but they soon realize they’re not alone. First, they discover a terrified survivor (Joanna Pacula), and then they find that the ship has been taken over by a ruthless alien intelligence. Now, the small band must fight for their lives against what has come to claim Earth for its own, and creates bio-mechanical monstrosities with one goal: eliminating the virus called humans.
Virus also stars William Baldwin, Donald Sutherland and Marshall Bell.
Special Features
- NEW Eye of the Storm - an interview with director John Bruno (19 minutes)
- NEW Science & Fiction – an interview with writer Dennis Feldman (15 minutes)
- NEW Into the Woods - an interview withactor Marshall Bell (14 minutes)
- NEW Men, Monsters and Machines: The Special Effects of VIRUS featuring interviews with Robotics Effects Designer Steve Johnson and Eric Allard, Special Makeup Effects artist Joel Harlow and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor: Second Unit Vincent J. Guastini (29 minutes)
- NEW Audio Commentary with director John Bruno and writer Dennis Feldman
- Audio Commentary with director John Bruno and actor Marshall Bell
- Vintage featurette - Virus: Ghost in the Machine (17 minutes)
- Vintage featurette – interviews with cast and crew (6 minutes)
- Deleted Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Runtime: 100
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p High Definition - 2.35:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Cast: Cliff Curtis | David Eggby | Donald Sutherland | Jamie Lee Curtis | Joanna Pacula | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Marshall Bell | Sherman Augustus | William Baldwin
Directors: John Bruno
