Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

G.I. Joe Order of Battle The Official Handbook Number 1 (November 1986) 1st Printing [12476]

G.I. Joe Order of Battle The Official Handbook Number 1 (November 1986) 1st Printing [12476]
View larger

$8.99

$3.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80212-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Larry Hama  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: November 1, 1986
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

G.I. Joe Order of Battle: The Official G.I. Joe Handbook Number 1 (November 1986) 1st Printing, Larry Hama, Herb Trimpe.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Larry Hama
Artists: Herb Trimpe

Related Items

Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
Burt Reynolds Rent-A-Cop DVD Edition
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover
Batman Official Movie Novelization Paperback Edition (1989)
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 2 First Printing (October 1986) [12212]
Star Wars Saga Character Collage 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Astro Boy Alectralights Collectible Light Up Pin SDCC 2009
Genesis 24 X 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Gingerbread Man 1940 Book And Record 45 RPM (1940) [84013]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Marvel Studios | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *