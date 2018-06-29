Share Page Support Us
25 Pack Frosted Clear Round Clamshell CD DVD Case with Snap Seal

$7.99

$3.00


32 in stock


25 PackSKU: 180629-73998-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Equipment | Accessories
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Unique high impact resistant clam shell CD, DVD or Blu-ray packet that holds your disc and stays closed. Special snap seal holds the case closed. This special clamshell case features a locking mechanism, lightweight, flexible design, high impact resistance, low profile, and ease of use.

Clamshells are great for organizing your data discs and saving your desk space. These are perfect for behind the counter storage for retail stores.

Note: These are cases only, not discs. The items are new & unused and will be shipped in a clear plastic bag.

Special Features

  • Super thin (4.2mm) perfect for condensing your CD collection
  • Flexible Polypropylene Material Prevents Cracking Better than Standard CD Cases
  • Locking Mechanism
  • Lightweight
  • High Impact Resistance

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 25

