Lot of 7 Playstation and Nintendo Memory Packs, Jumper Pak [373]

packsSKU: 200717-81338-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Equipment | Accessories | Video Games
Genres: Game/Video Game
Studio: Nintendo | SONY Interactive
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lot of 7 Playstation and Nintendo Memory Packs, Jumper Pak. The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside. Item has not been tested and is being sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.

Includes:

    • 3 Playstation Memory Cards
    • 1 Red Nintendo Memory Card
    • 1 Nintendo 64 Jumper Pak
    • 2 Game Boy Advance Accessories


Project Name: Playstation

Accessories | Game/Video Game | Nintendo | SONY Interactive | Video Games

