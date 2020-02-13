Babe: The Legend Comes to Life by Robert W. Creamer (1983) [1116]

View larger $12.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 200213-80418-1

UPC: 0140068597

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Babe Ruth items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Biography | Sport

Studio: Penguin

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Babe: The Legend Comes to Life by Robert W. Creamer (1983).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



Authors: Robert W. Creamer

Subject: Babe Ruth

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Penguin | Softcover Books | Sport