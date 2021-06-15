Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Raw Edge Set of 2 Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photos [F95]

Raw Edge Set of 2 Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photos [F95]
View larger
$21.00
$17.90
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210615-87495-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Raw Edge Set of 2 Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photos.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
  • Pages: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

A History of the Pulitzer Prize Plays: Told In Text and Over 300 Photographs Hardcover Edition (1967)
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 2 First Printing (October 1986) [12212]
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 22 X 34 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Star Wars Insider: The Best of the Original Trilogy (2019)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
Funko POP Star Wars Rogue One Baze Malbus Vinyl Bobble-Head #141
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Sept 24, 2004) Star Wars, Harrison Ford [C49]
picSKU: 210615-87495-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.