The Lincoln Myth (Cotton Malone) Hardcover by Steve Berry [S81]

View larger $6.59

$5.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Hardcover Book

SKU: 221218-105005

ISBN-13: 9780345526571

Weight: 2.7 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Lincoln Myth (Cotton Malone) Hardcover by Steve Berry.

Steve Berry returns with his latest thriller. a Cotton Malone adventure involving a flaw in the United States Constitution. a mystery about Abraham Lincoln. and a political issue that’s as explosive as it is timely not only in Malone’s world. but in ours September 1861. All is not as it seems With these cryptic words. a shocking secret passed down from president to president comes to rest in the hands of Abraham Lincoln And as the first bloody clashes of the Civil War unfold. Lincoln alone must decide how best to use this volatile knowledge: save thousands of American lives. or keep the young nation from being torn apart forever The present: In Utah. the fabled remains of Mormon pioneers whose nineteenth-century expedition.

Related Items