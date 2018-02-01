Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Rocky 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Rocky 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180201-70363-1
Part No: P2620
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Sylvester Stallone  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Sport | Suspense
Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: December 3, 1976
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

John G. Avildsen’s cult classic Rocky centers on Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer, who gets the rare chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Bill Baldwin | Burgess Meredith | Burt Young | Carl Weathers | Jodi Letizia | Joe Spinell | Larry Carroll | Stan Shaw | Sylvester Stallone | Talia Shire | Thayer David | Tony Burton
Directors: John G. Avildsen
Project Name: Rocky

Related Items

Star Trek 50th Anniversary Collection 4-Disc CD Set – Musical Rarities From Across the Star Trek Universe
Only God Forgives: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Cliff Martinez Limited Edition Double LP
Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Yahtzee: AMC The Walking Dead Edition Including Battle Yahtzee Custom Game Board
Original Alien Movie Poster Stretched Canvas Print
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
Lalo Schifrin My Life In Music 4-CD Box Set w/ Mission Impossible, Dirty Harry, Enter the Dragon + Many More Themes
Tenebrae Limited Synapse Steelbook Combo Edition

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Sport | Sports, Autos and Bikes | Suspense | Throwback Space | United Artists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *