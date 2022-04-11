The Hollywood Reporter (December 7, 2012) Ben Affleck Ang Lee [T67]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (December 7, 2012) The Directors, The Artistry (and Anxiety) that Drives This Season’s Hot Filmakers David O. Russel, Quentin Tarantino, Ben Affleck, Ang Lee. Malibu Sand War! The $20 Million Battle to Save Broad Beach, 25 Most Powerful Authors, New Trouble for Two and A Half Men, inside its teen star’s attack on the show.
- People / Bands: Ang Lee | Ben Affleck | David O. Russel | Quentin Tarantino
- Shows / Movies: Two and a Half Men
