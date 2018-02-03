Twitter
Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack

Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
$14.98

$13.90


8 in stock


CDSKU: 180203-70374-1
UPC: 780163509120
Part No: LKS35091
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2004
Item Release Date: February 1, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Lionsgate and Lakeshore Records have released the Saw Anthology compilation soundtracks. The albums feature the original score from all eight movies in the Saw series composed by Charlie Clouser (Resident Evil: Extinction, Wayward Pines, Numbers, Death Sentence, Dead Silence). The Saw series was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004 with Wan’s original cult classic Saw and was followed by Saw II (2005), III (2006) & IV (2007) directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Saw V directed by David Hackl in 2008, Saw VI (2009) & Saw 3D directed by Kevin Greutert in 2010 and last year’s Jigsaw (directed by Michael & Peter Spierig). All eight films were released by Lionsgate.

Playlists

  • Tape Deck
    Last I Heard
    Hello Paul
    Sewer Runs
    How Did You Know?
    F**K This Shit
    The Rules
    Hello Zepp + Overture
    Main Titles
    Wilson Steel
    Jigsaw Lair
    Phone Message
    Game Plan
    Hello Xavier
    Needle Pit
    His Work
    Take You
    Hello Eric
    Footcuffed
    Amanda
    Surgery
    Baptism
    Fix Me
    Shithole
    Autopsy
    Cherish
    Research
    It Says
    Hair Puller
    Jill Cold
    Bed Ripper
    School Daze
    Partners
    Just Begun Your Test   by: Charlie Clouser

Specifications

  • Runtime: 121
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Benito Martinez | Cary Elwes | Danny Glover | Dina Meyer | Ken Leung | Leigh Whannell | Michael Emerson | Monica Potter | Paul Gutrecht | Shawnee Smith | Tobin Bell
Directors: James Wan
Project Name: Saw
Composers: Charlie Clouser

