Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack

$14.98
$13.90
UPC: 780163509120
Part No: LKS35091
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2004
Item Release Date: February 1, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Lionsgate and Lakeshore Records have released the Saw Anthology compilation soundtracks. The albums feature the original score from all eight movies in the Saw series composed by Charlie Clouser (Resident Evil: Extinction, Wayward Pines, Numbers, Death Sentence, Dead Silence). The Saw series was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004 with Wan’s original cult classic Saw and was followed by Saw II (2005), III (2006) & IV (2007) directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Saw V directed by David Hackl in 2008, Saw VI (2009) & Saw 3D directed by Kevin Greutert in 2010 and last year’s Jigsaw (directed by Michael & Peter Spierig). All eight films were released by Lionsgate.
Playlists
- Tape Deck
Last I Heard
Hello Paul
Sewer Runs
How Did You Know?
F**K This Shit
The Rules
Hello Zepp + Overture
Main Titles
Wilson Steel
Jigsaw Lair
Phone Message
Game Plan
Hello Xavier
Needle Pit
His Work
Take You
Hello Eric
Footcuffed
Amanda
Surgery
Baptism
Fix Me
Shithole
Autopsy
Cherish
Research
It Says
Hair Puller
Jill Cold
Bed Ripper
School Daze
Partners
Just Begun Your Test by: Charlie Clouser
Specifications
- Runtime: 121
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Benito Martinez | Cary Elwes | Danny Glover | Dina Meyer | Ken Leung | Leigh Whannell | Michael Emerson | Monica Potter | Paul Gutrecht | Shawnee Smith | Tobin Bell
Directors: James Wan
Project Name: Saw
Composers: Charlie Clouser
Related Items
Categories
CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Thrillers