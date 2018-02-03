Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack

View larger $14.98 $13.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2004

Item Release Date: February 1, 2018

Rating: R

Lionsgate and Lakeshore Records have released the Saw Anthology compilation soundtracks. The albums feature the original score from all eight movies in the Saw series composed by Charlie Clouser (Resident Evil: Extinction, Wayward Pines, Numbers, Death Sentence, Dead Silence). The Saw series was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004 with Wan’s original cult classic Saw and was followed by Saw II (2005), III (2006) & IV (2007) directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Saw V directed by David Hackl in 2008, Saw VI (2009) & Saw 3D directed by Kevin Greutert in 2010 and last year’s Jigsaw (directed by Michael & Peter Spierig). All eight films were released by Lionsgate.

Last I Heard

Hello Paul

Sewer Runs

How Did You Know?

F**K This Shit

The Rules

Hello Zepp + Overture

Main Titles

Wilson Steel

Jigsaw Lair

Phone Message

Game Plan

Hello Xavier

Needle Pit

His Work

Take You

Hello Eric

Footcuffed

Amanda

Surgery

Baptism

Fix Me

Shithole

Autopsy

Cherish

Research

It Says

Hair Puller

Jill Cold

Bed Ripper

School Daze

Partners

Runtime: 121

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Benito Martinez | Cary Elwes | Danny Glover | Dina Meyer | Ken Leung | Leigh Whannell | Michael Emerson | Monica Potter | Paul Gutrecht | Shawnee Smith | Tobin Bell

Directors: James Wan

Project Name: Saw

Composers: Charlie Clouser

