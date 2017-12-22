99 Women 3-Disc Unrated Director’s Cut + Original Soundtrack

View larger $39.98 $26.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: April 23, 1969

Item Release Date: December 13, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

The Demented Mother Of All Women-In-Prison Movies!

For his epic shocker of caged women gone wild, legendary director Jess Franco (MARQUIS DE SADE’S JUSTINE) brought together a once-in-a-lifetime cast of International beauties including Maria Schell (THE ODESSA FILE), Luciana Paluzzi (THUNDERBALL), Rosalba Neri (LADY FRANKENSTEIN) and Maria Rohm (VENUS IN FURS). Oscar winner Mercedes McCambridge (JOHNNY GUITAR) and Herbert Lom (THE DEAD ZONE) co-star as the sadistic wardens of an island prison where abused yet luscious young lovelies surrender to their own depraved desires. Behind bars… without men… experience the unchained passion of 99 WOMEN!

Long censored around the world, Blue Underground is proud to present the Unrated Director’s Cut of 99 WOMEN in a brand new 4K restoration, along with startling Extras including an eye-popping interview with Jess Franco himself! This Limited Edition also includes a new 4K scan of the notorious French Version (LES BRULANTES) on a bonus Blu-ray Disc!

Special Features

Jess' Women - Interview with Director Jess Franco

Jess, Harry & 99 WOMEN - Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of "Murderous Passions: The Delirious Cinema of Jesus Franco"

Deleted & Alternate Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS Collectable Booklet includes writing by author Stephen Thrower

BONUS CD - 99 WOMEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Bruno Nicolai

Specifications

Runtime: 90 / 98

Audio: Dolby Digital Mono

Language: English / French

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish/English

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 16x9

Region: All

Cast: Elisa Montés | Herbert Lom | Luciana Paluzzi | Maria Rohm | Maria Schell | Mercedes McCambridge | Rosalba Neri

Directors: Jess Franco

Project Name: 99 Women

