99 Women 3-Disc Unrated Director’s Cut + Original Soundtrack

$39.98
$26.90
UPC: 827058801096
Part No: (BLU-BD-8010
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: April 23, 1969
Item Release Date: December 13, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Demented Mother Of All Women-In-Prison Movies!
For his epic shocker of caged women gone wild, legendary director Jess Franco (MARQUIS DE SADE’S JUSTINE) brought together a once-in-a-lifetime cast of International beauties including Maria Schell (THE ODESSA FILE), Luciana Paluzzi (THUNDERBALL), Rosalba Neri (LADY FRANKENSTEIN) and Maria Rohm (VENUS IN FURS). Oscar winner Mercedes McCambridge (JOHNNY GUITAR) and Herbert Lom (THE DEAD ZONE) co-star as the sadistic wardens of an island prison where abused yet luscious young lovelies surrender to their own depraved desires. Behind bars… without men… experience the unchained passion of 99 WOMEN!
Long censored around the world, Blue Underground is proud to present the Unrated Director’s Cut of 99 WOMEN in a brand new 4K restoration, along with startling Extras including an eye-popping interview with Jess Franco himself! This Limited Edition also includes a new 4K scan of the notorious French Version (LES BRULANTES) on a bonus Blu-ray Disc!
Special Features
- Jess' Women - Interview with Director Jess Franco
- Jess, Harry & 99 WOMEN - Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of "Murderous Passions: The Delirious Cinema of Jesus Franco"
- Deleted & Alternate Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster & Still Gallery
- BONUS Collectable Booklet includes writing by author Stephen Thrower
- BONUS CD - 99 WOMEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Bruno Nicolai
Specifications
- Runtime: 90 / 98
- Audio: Dolby Digital Mono
- Language: English / French
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish/English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 16x9
- Region: All
Cast: Elisa Montés | Herbert Lom | Luciana Paluzzi | Maria Rohm | Maria Schell | Mercedes McCambridge | Rosalba Neri
Directors: Jess Franco
Project Name: 99 Women
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Blue Underground | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music | Throwback Space