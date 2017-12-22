Twitter
Soul Sisters: The Sights and Sounds of 1970’S African-American Underground + 16-Page Adult Photo Booklet – Sylvia McFarland

$15.98

$13.90


3 in stock


CDSKU: 171222-69044-1
UPC: 646315200720
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Blaxploitation | Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Black Beauty
Item Release Date: June 21, 2005
Details

Not just another blaxploitation soundtrack compilation, this is a collection of music taken from 1970’s X-rated African-American films and available for the first time anywhere. These X-rated films feature less “by the numbers” funk and more improvised grooves and “avant garde” textures than the typical blaxploitation soundtracks. Using mainly jazz musicians from Oakland, California – where many of these films were made – these recently uncovered master tapes, along with an included 16 page full-color photo booklet, are sure to delight your eyes and ears.

The photo booklet includes extremely rare shots of African-American adult actresses from the 1970’s, including an image of buxom big tit beauty Sylvia McFarland.

Playlists

  • Some Jive Ass Wasting My Time
  • Theme Song From "The Turtle"
  • Oh My, No White Boy Ever Done Me Like That Before
  • Theme From "Chocolate Cherry"
  • Music From "Cooper Cuites"
  • Samantha's Song
  • Jam Back At The Ho' House

Specifications

  • Pages: 16
  • Number of Discs: 1


Subject: Chocolate Cherry | Cooper Cuties | Sylvia McFarland | The Turtle

