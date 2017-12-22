Soul Sisters: The Sights and Sounds of 1970’S African-American Underground + 16-Page Adult Photo Booklet – Sylvia McFarland

$15.98
$13.90
UPC: 646315200720
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Blaxploitation | Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Black Beauty
Item Release Date: June 21, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Not just another blaxploitation soundtrack compilation, this is a collection of music taken from 1970’s X-rated African-American films and available for the first time anywhere. These X-rated films feature less “by the numbers” funk and more improvised grooves and “avant garde” textures than the typical blaxploitation soundtracks. Using mainly jazz musicians from Oakland, California – where many of these films were made – these recently uncovered master tapes, along with an included 16 page full-color photo booklet, are sure to delight your eyes and ears.
The photo booklet includes extremely rare shots of African-American adult actresses from the 1970’s, including an image of buxom big tit beauty Sylvia McFarland.
Playlists
- Some Jive Ass Wasting My Time
- Theme Song From "The Turtle"
- Oh My, No White Boy Ever Done Me Like That Before
- Theme From "Chocolate Cherry"
- Music From "Cooper Cuites"
- Samantha's Song
- Jam Back At The Ho' House
Specifications
- Pages: 16
- Number of Discs: 1
Subject: Chocolate Cherry | Cooper Cuties | Sylvia McFarland | The Turtle
Related Items
Categories
Black Beauty | Blaxploitation | CD | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Mature | Music | Sexploitation | Softcover Books | Throwback Space