Soul Sisters: The Sights and Sounds of 1970’S African-American Underground + 16-Page Adult Photo Booklet – Sylvia McFarland

Genres: Blaxploitation | Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation

Item Release Date: June 21, 2005

Not just another blaxploitation soundtrack compilation, this is a collection of music taken from 1970’s X-rated African-American films and available for the first time anywhere. These X-rated films feature less “by the numbers” funk and more improvised grooves and “avant garde” textures than the typical blaxploitation soundtracks. Using mainly jazz musicians from Oakland, California – where many of these films were made – these recently uncovered master tapes, along with an included 16 page full-color photo booklet, are sure to delight your eyes and ears.

The photo booklet includes extremely rare shots of African-American adult actresses from the 1970’s, including an image of buxom big tit beauty Sylvia McFarland.

Some Jive Ass Wasting My Time

Theme Song From "The Turtle"

Oh My, No White Boy Ever Done Me Like That Before

Theme From "Chocolate Cherry"

Music From "Cooper Cuites"

Samantha's Song

Jam Back At The Ho' House

Pages: 16

Number of Discs: 1



Subject: Chocolate Cherry | Cooper Cuties | Sylvia McFarland | The Turtle

