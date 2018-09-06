Share Page Support Us
Impact Action Movie Magazine August 1994 – Eddie Murphy, Jackie Chan, RoboCop Poster [189153]

$6.99

$3.99


1 in stock


189153SKU: 180906-76505-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure
Item Release Date: August 1, 1994
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Impact Action Movie Magazine August 1994 – Eddie Murphy, Jackie Chan, RoboCop Poster.

The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends, creases and small tears. See photos of each item available for condition details.


Publication: Impact Magazine
Subject: Al Pacino | Chuck Norris | Donnie Yen | Eddie Murphy | Jackie Chan | James Coburn

