View larger $9.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190811-78785-1

UPC: 073999472189

ISBN-10: 0793521432

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: The Beatles items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Best of the Beatles: Clarinet Paperback (2006). Includes 89 hits from The Beatles.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Subject: The Beatles

Related Items

Categories

Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books