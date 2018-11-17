Share Page Support Us
Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985) [BK20]

Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985) [BK20]
$79.99

$38.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181117-76883-1
ISBN-10: 0517561700
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1968
Rating: NR
Details

Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985). Filled with rare photos, the Night of the Living Dead Filmbook details the making and meaning of George A. Romero’s cult classic zombie epic, Night of the Living Dead.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear on the pages. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 120

Cast: A.C. McDonald | Duane Jones | George Kosana | Judith O'Dea | Judith Ridley | Karl Hardman | Kyra Schon | Marilyn Eastman | S. William Hinzman
Directors: George A. Romero
Subject: Night of the Living Dead
Authors: John A. Russo

