Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985) [BK20]

$79.99
$38.97
ISBN-10: 0517561700
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: George A. Romero items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1968
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985). Filled with rare photos, the Night of the Living Dead Filmbook details the making and meaning of George A. Romero’s cult classic zombie epic, Night of the Living Dead.
The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear on the pages. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 120
Cast: A.C. McDonald | Duane Jones | George Kosana | Judith O'Dea | Judith Ridley | Karl Hardman | Kyra Schon | Marilyn Eastman | S. William Hinzman
Directors: George A. Romero
Subject: Night of the Living Dead
Authors: John A. Russo
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Softcover Books | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films