Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 10, October 1968) Singer Barbara McNair [1160]

View larger

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79959-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 10, October 1968).

Features Include:

  • Singer Barbara McNair
  • Explosive Interview with Ralph Nader
  • “Rite of Love” by J.P. Donleavy, Author of “The Ginger Man”
  • Len Deighton’s Guide to Mexico
  • Sitar Virtuoso Ravi Shankar on his Life and Music

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Barbara McNair | Ralph Nader | Ravi Shankar

