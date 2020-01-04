Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 10, October 1968) Singer Barbara McNair [1160]

View larger $14.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.



Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 10, October 1968).

Features Include:

Singer Barbara McNair

Explosive Interview with Ralph Nader

“Rite of Love” by J.P. Donleavy, Author of “The Ginger Man”

Len Deighton’s Guide to Mexico

Sitar Virtuoso Ravi Shankar on his Life and Music

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



