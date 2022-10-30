Easy to Wed (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Van Johnson, Esther Williams, Lucille Ball [F35]

- Cast: Ben Blue | Carlos Ramírez | Cecil Kellaway | Esther Williams | Ethel Smith | Grant Mitchell | James Flavin | Jonathan Hale | Josephine Whittell | June Lockhart | Keenan Wynn | Lucille Ball | Paul Harvey | Van Johnson
- Directors: Buster Keaton | Edward Buzzell | Edward Sedgwick
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Romance
- Original Release Date: July 25, 1946
- More: Buster Keaton | Lucille Ball
Easy to Wed (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Van Johnson, Esther Williams, Lucille Ball.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
