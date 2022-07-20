Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News (Feb 5, 2008) Eli Manning Giants Victory Football Newspaper Cover V99

New York Daily News (Feb 5, 2008) Eli Manning Giants Victory Football Newspaper Cover V99
newsp
SKU: 220721-102190-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Daily News (Feb 5, 2008) Eli Manning Mann Of The Hour, Giants Victory Parade Special Football Newspaper Cover.
David Tyree uses hands and head to make the catch heard ’round world, Hometown Hero, Montclair HS cheers Alum after circus grab helps stun Patriots.

