View larger $18.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200916-81912-1

Part No: SP-77019

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy

Studio: Ode Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cheech and Chong Comedy Album Original Vinyl Edition (SP-77019). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside sleeve. There is some writing on sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Cheech and Chong

Related Items

Categories

Buddy Films | Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Ode Records | Vinyl