Cheech and Chong Comedy Album Original Vinyl Edition (SP-77019)

$18.99

$12.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200916-81912-1
Part No: SP-77019
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy
Studio: Ode Records
Cheech and Chong Comedy Album Original Vinyl Edition (SP-77019). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside sleeve. There is some writing on sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Cheech and Chong

