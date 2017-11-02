Twitter
Vincent Price Limited Edition Licensed Halloween 2017 Mini-Bust

$19.99

$19.47


5 in stock


StatueSKU: 171102-68081-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: MVD | Rue Morgue Magazine
Item Release Date: October 31, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rue Morgue presents this detailed officially licensed Vincent Price 7 inch bust sculpted in onyx resin boasting a crimson medallion, a limited edition collector’s piece for Halloween 2017.

A collaboration between Rue Morgue Magazine, MVD Entertainment Group and Aggronautix, the bust can sit on any surface or be hung on a wall utilizing the metal keyhole fixture on the back of the head.

The figure comes in a beautifully designed, vintage style, full-color collector’s box. The box is in great shape but may have some slight wear from storage, along with small bends, creases and corner dings.

Here is a select filmography of Vincent Price’s work in film and television:

  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
    The Inventor
  • Catchfire (1990)
    Mr. Avoca
  • Dead Heat (1988)
    Arthur P. Loudermilk
  • The Whales of August (1987)
    Mr. Maranov
  • From a Whisper to a Scream (1987)
    Julian White
  • Escapes (1986)
    (TV Movie)
    The Mailman / Host
  • The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
    Professor Ratigan (voice)
  • Blacke’s Magic (1986)
    (TV Series)
    Emeric Valdemar
  • The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (1985)
    (TV Series)
    Vincent VanGhoul
  • Faerie Tale Theatre (1984)
    (TV Series)
    Narrator
  • Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984)
    Sinister Man
  • Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983)
    (Video short)
    Narrator (voice)
  • Hansel and Gretel (1983)
    (TV Movie)
    Host
  • House of the Long Shadows (1983)
    Lionel Grisbane
  • Ruddigore (1982)
    (TV Movie)
    Sir Despard Murgatroyd
  • Trapper John, M.D. (1982)
    (TV Series)
    Baxter Garwood
  • Bustin’ Loose (1981)
    Alcoholic Mechanic
  • The Monster Club (1981)
    Eramus
  • The Love Boat (1978)
    (TV Series)
    Wendell Mordan ‘The Amazing Alonzo’
  • Ringo (1978)
    (TV Movie)
    Dr. Nancy
  • Lindsay Wagner: Another Side of Me (1977)
    (TV Special)
    Silent Movie Villain
  • The Butterfly Ball (1977)
    Narrator
  • The Bionic Woman (1976)
    (TV Series)
    Manfred / Cyrus Carstairs
  • Ellery Queen (1976)
    (TV Series)
    Director Michael Raynor
  • Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)
    Spider Voice (voice)
  • Journey Into Fear (1975)
    Dervos
  • Alice Cooper: The Nightmare (1975)
    (TV Movie)
    The Spirit of the Nightmare
  • The Devil’s Triangle (1974)
    (Documentary)
    Narrator (voice)
  • It’s Not the Size That Counts (1974)
    Stavos Mammonian
  • Madhouse (1974)
    Paul Toombes
  • The Snoop Sisters (1974)
    (TV Series)
    Michael Bastion
  • The Carol Burnett Show (1974)
    (TV Series)
  • Columbo (1973)
    (TV Series)
    David Lang
  • Theatre of Blood (1973)
    Edward Lionheart
  • The Brady Bunch (1972)
    (TV Series)
    Professor Hubert Whitehead
  • Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
    Dr. Anton Phibes
  • What’s a Nice Girl Like You…? (1971)
    (TV Movie)
    William Spevin
  • Curiosity Shop (1971)
    (TV Series)
  • The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971)
    Dr. Anton Phibes
  • The Hilarious House of Frightenstein (1971)
    (TV Series)
    The Narrator
  • Cucumber Castle (1970)
    (TV Movie)
    Wicked Count Voxville
  • Mod Squad (1970)
    (TV Series)
    Wentworth
  • Here’s Lucy (1970)
    (TV Series)
    Vincent Price
  • Love, American Style (1970)
    (TV Series)
  • Cry of the Banshee (1970)
    Lord Edward Whitman
  • An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe (1970)
    Narrator
  • Scream and Scream Again (1970)
    Dr. Browning
  • The Oblong Box (1969)
    Julian
  • The Trouble with Girls (1969)
    Mr. Morality
  • Daniel Boone (1969)
    (TV Series)
    Dr. Thaddeus Morton
  • More Dead Than Alive (1969)
    Dan Ruffalo
  • The Conqueror Worm (1968)
    Matthew Hopkins
  • Batman (1966-1967)
    (TV Series)
    Egghead
  • The Jackals (1967)
    Oupa Decker
  • House of 1,000 Dolls (1967)
    Felix Manderville
  • Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1967)
    (TV Series)
    Professor Multiple
  • F Troop (1967)
    (TV Series)
    Count Sfoza
  • City in the Sea (1965)
    The Captain, Sir Hugh
  • The Tomb of Ligeia (1964)
    Verden Fell
  • The Masque of the Red Death (1964)
    Prince Prospero
  • The Last Man on Earth (1964)
    Dr. Robert Morgan
  • The Comedy of Terrors (1963)
    Waldo Trumbull
  • Twice-Told Tales (1963)
    Alex Medbourne
  • The Haunted Palace (1963)
    Charles Dexter Ward
  • Beach Party (1963)
    Big Daddy
  • Diary of a Madman (1963)
    Magistrate Simon Cordier
  • The Raven (1963)
    Dr. Erasmus Craven
  • Tower of London (1962)
    Richard of Gloucester
  • Convicts 4 (1962)
    Carl Carmer
  • Tales of Terror (1962)
    Fortunato Luchresi
  • Confessions of an Opium Eater (1962)
    Gilbert De Quincey
  • Famous Ghost Stories (1961)
    (TV Movie)
    Narrator
  • Rage of the Buccaneers (1961)
    Romero
  • Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
    Nicholas Medina
  • Master of the World (1961)
    Robur
  • House of Usher (1960)
    Roderick Usher
  • The Bat (1959)
    Dr. Malcolm Wells
  • The Tingler (1959)
    Dr. Warren Chapin
  • The Big Circus (1959)
    Hans Hagenfeld
  • Return of the Fly (1959)
    Francois Delambre
  • House on Haunted Hill (1959)
    Frederick Loren
  • Have Gun – Will Travel (1958)
    (TV Series)
    Charles Matthews
  • The Fly (1958)
    François Delambre
  • Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1957)
    (TV Series)
    Charles Courtney
  • The Ten Commandments (1956)
    Baka
  • Son of Sinbad (1955)
    Omar Khayyam
  • Dangerous Mission (1954)
    Paul Adams
  • House of Wax (1953)
    Prof. Henry Jarrod

Special Features

  • Full color collector's box
  • Will be manufactured in very limited quantities for Halloween 2017

Specifications

  • Material: Onyx Resin


Subject: Vincent Price
Project Name: House of Usher | House of Wax | Pit and the Pendulum | The Abominable Dr. Phibes | The Oblong Box

