Vincent Price Limited Edition Licensed Halloween 2017 Mini-Bust

Details
Rue Morgue presents this detailed officially licensed Vincent Price 7 inch bust sculpted in onyx resin boasting a crimson medallion, a limited edition collector’s piece for Halloween 2017.
A collaboration between Rue Morgue Magazine, MVD Entertainment Group and Aggronautix, the bust can sit on any surface or be hung on a wall utilizing the metal keyhole fixture on the back of the head.
The figure comes in a beautifully designed, vintage style, full-color collector’s box. The box is in great shape but may have some slight wear from storage, along with small bends, creases and corner dings.
Here is a select filmography of Vincent Price’s work in film and television:
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
The Inventor
- Catchfire (1990)
Mr. Avoca
- Dead Heat (1988)
Arthur P. Loudermilk
- The Whales of August (1987)
Mr. Maranov
- From a Whisper to a Scream (1987)
Julian White
- Escapes (1986)
(TV Movie)
The Mailman / Host
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Professor Ratigan (voice)
- Blacke’s Magic (1986)
(TV Series)
Emeric Valdemar
- The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (1985)
(TV Series)
Vincent VanGhoul
- Faerie Tale Theatre (1984)
(TV Series)
Narrator
- Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984)
Sinister Man
- Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983)
(Video short)
Narrator (voice)
- Hansel and Gretel (1983)
(TV Movie)
Host
- House of the Long Shadows (1983)
Lionel Grisbane
- Ruddigore (1982)
(TV Movie)
Sir Despard Murgatroyd
- Trapper John, M.D. (1982)
(TV Series)
Baxter Garwood
- Bustin’ Loose (1981)
Alcoholic Mechanic
- The Monster Club (1981)
Eramus
- The Love Boat (1978)
(TV Series)
Wendell Mordan ‘The Amazing Alonzo’
- Ringo (1978)
(TV Movie)
Dr. Nancy
- Lindsay Wagner: Another Side of Me (1977)
(TV Special)
Silent Movie Villain
- The Butterfly Ball (1977)
Narrator
- The Bionic Woman (1976)
(TV Series)
Manfred / Cyrus Carstairs
- Ellery Queen (1976)
(TV Series)
Director Michael Raynor
- Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)
Spider Voice (voice)
- Journey Into Fear (1975)
Dervos
- Alice Cooper: The Nightmare (1975)
(TV Movie)
The Spirit of the Nightmare
- The Devil’s Triangle (1974)
(Documentary)
Narrator (voice)
- It’s Not the Size That Counts (1974)
Stavos Mammonian
- Madhouse (1974)
Paul Toombes
- The Snoop Sisters (1974)
(TV Series)
Michael Bastion
- The Carol Burnett Show (1974)
(TV Series)
- Columbo (1973)
(TV Series)
David Lang
- Theatre of Blood (1973)
Edward Lionheart
- The Brady Bunch (1972)
(TV Series)
Professor Hubert Whitehead
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
Dr. Anton Phibes
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You…? (1971)
(TV Movie)
William Spevin
- Curiosity Shop (1971)
(TV Series)
- The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971)
Dr. Anton Phibes
- The Hilarious House of Frightenstein (1971)
(TV Series)
The Narrator
- Cucumber Castle (1970)
(TV Movie)
Wicked Count Voxville
- Mod Squad (1970)
(TV Series)
Wentworth
- Here’s Lucy (1970)
(TV Series)
Vincent Price
- Love, American Style (1970)
(TV Series)
- Cry of the Banshee (1970)
Lord Edward Whitman
- An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe (1970)
Narrator
- Scream and Scream Again (1970)
Dr. Browning
- The Oblong Box (1969)
Julian
- The Trouble with Girls (1969)
Mr. Morality
- Daniel Boone (1969)
(TV Series)
Dr. Thaddeus Morton
- More Dead Than Alive (1969)
Dan Ruffalo
- The Conqueror Worm (1968)
Matthew Hopkins
- Batman (1966-1967)
(TV Series)
Egghead
- The Jackals (1967)
Oupa Decker
- House of 1,000 Dolls (1967)
Felix Manderville
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1967)
(TV Series)
Professor Multiple
- F Troop (1967)
(TV Series)
Count Sfoza
- City in the Sea (1965)
The Captain, Sir Hugh
- The Tomb of Ligeia (1964)
Verden Fell
- The Masque of the Red Death (1964)
Prince Prospero
- The Last Man on Earth (1964)
Dr. Robert Morgan
- The Comedy of Terrors (1963)
Waldo Trumbull
- Twice-Told Tales (1963)
Alex Medbourne
- The Haunted Palace (1963)
Charles Dexter Ward
- Beach Party (1963)
Big Daddy
- Diary of a Madman (1963)
Magistrate Simon Cordier
- The Raven (1963)
Dr. Erasmus Craven
- Tower of London (1962)
Richard of Gloucester
- Convicts 4 (1962)
Carl Carmer
- Tales of Terror (1962)
Fortunato Luchresi
- Confessions of an Opium Eater (1962)
Gilbert De Quincey
- Famous Ghost Stories (1961)
(TV Movie)
Narrator
- Rage of the Buccaneers (1961)
Romero
- Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
Nicholas Medina
- Master of the World (1961)
Robur
- House of Usher (1960)
Roderick Usher
- The Bat (1959)
Dr. Malcolm Wells
- The Tingler (1959)
Dr. Warren Chapin
- The Big Circus (1959)
Hans Hagenfeld
- Return of the Fly (1959)
Francois Delambre
- House on Haunted Hill (1959)
Frederick Loren
- Have Gun – Will Travel (1958)
(TV Series)
Charles Matthews
- The Fly (1958)
François Delambre
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1957)
(TV Series)
Charles Courtney
- The Ten Commandments (1956)
Baka
- Son of Sinbad (1955)
Omar Khayyam
- Dangerous Mission (1954)
Paul Adams
- House of Wax (1953)
Prof. Henry Jarrod
Special Features
- Full color collector's box
- Will be manufactured in very limited quantities for Halloween 2017
Specifications
- Material: Onyx Resin
Subject: Vincent Price
Project Name: House of Usher | House of Wax | Pit and the Pendulum | The Abominable Dr. Phibes | The Oblong Box
